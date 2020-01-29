WATCH |The dachshund lending a loving paw to people in frail care

From chihuahuas to Great Danes, you can’t deny the heartwarming power dogs have. That’s why they make the best helpers in times of need. Take Hayley the dachshund cross.

She accompanies her trainer, Diane Logie, to bring companionship to people in frail care centres. With a tail that never fails to wag, her electric energy recharges everyone. “Hayley is the happiest dog you’ll ever meet,” Logie says. “She’s just got so much love to give.”

Hayley is a member of Top Dogs, a non-profit organisation that visits hospitals, old-age homes, and rehabilitation centres. They also host educational programmes for children to learn how to care for and bond with animals.

WATCH: