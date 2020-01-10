WATCH |This athlete shoots past expectations

But this athlete’s journey to success hasn’t been plain sailing. Bailey’s father is a pensioner on whom the family is dependent. From sports shoes to airplane tickets, the costs add up – particularly when people are reluctant to sponsor differently-abled athletes.

In 2018, Bailey qualified to compete at the International Athletics Association for People with Down Syndrome World Championships, but couldn’t afford the trip to Portugal.

Two days before the competition, another athlete’s parents donated the funds. After thinking he wouldn’t make it, Bailey went on to break a world record for shot put.

With unshakeable perseverance, Bailey has travelled the globe and inspired others to push past their perceptions of capability. “He rose above his circumstances,” his mother says.

Shelves of trophies and close to 100 medals now fill the athlete’s home. His talent is undeniable. Going forward, Bailey has his sights on the 2020 Paralympics. “I want to win,” he says. “Success is a stone’s throw away.

