WATCH |Navigating life, loss, and belonging on wheels

Keamogetswe Masango had never seen shoes with wheels before. Flashes of colour caught the child’s eye as a team of roller skaters flew past.

Captivated by their theatrics, she laced up a pair and joined the twirling and jumping. It didn’t take long to sync up with their moves. After years of loneliness, Masango had found connection.

When Masango was a baby, her father passed away. The pain of his absence clouded her childhood. “I didn’t have a sense of belonging,” Masango says. In 2015, she joined Roller Skate South Africa. With artistic skating, the organisation transforms the sport into a creative outlet for her.

