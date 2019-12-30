Empathy for teachers inspires teen’s chalk invention

A primary school science experiment has earned a young girl national recognition and may herald some good news both for teachers and the environment.

A Grade Seven pupil of HP Ngwenya Public Primary School in Chesterville, Durban, has chalked up a win for teachers.

The young teen has created a chalk that emits minimal dust and is environmentally friendly.

Maluta Gcabashe (13) hit upon the idea after noticing how her teachers were often covered in chalk dust. “Most teachers get their hands dirty when they write on the board. Chalk dust is also not healthy to breathe in,” said Gcabashe.

She set about researching chalk production, reading scientific articles and watching videos she found online. “I learned the techniques online with my mentor but then applied my own additions to the concept,” she said.

Gcabashe has already created two chalks using Maizena, popularly known as corn flour, and eggshells.