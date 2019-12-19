WATCH |The seven-year-old mogul fighting poverty with his stationery empire

Can paper animals solve unemployment? Omphile Mabitsela believes so.

After seeing people living on the street, the seven-year-old resolved to start his own business, create jobs, and combat poverty. Not when he’s older.

Now. Mabitsela is set on his goal, and is already building a stationery empire from the ground up. “I want to inspire the nation,” he says.

The budding mogul trades in handmade bookmarks, which he calls quirk quirks. “The way we make it is with creative stuff,” he says with aplomb.

WATCH: