WATCH |From dire poverty to failing matric, a turbulent start won’t keep these pilots down

Sisipho Nofemele heard the helicopter whirr and rushed outside to investigate. Miles away, Siyakholwa Zazini sat on a shack floor, carefully constructing a paper jet.

The paths of these seven-year-olds would not cross for a few years, but this is how their dreams of flying began. As they grew older, harbouring aspirations of being in the air, neither of them believed it was possible.

“I thought I had my head up in the clouds because we couldn’t afford it,” Nofemele says.

Attending flight school and acquiring a pilot’s licence involves extraordinary costs – the reason for the disproportionate percentage of black pilots in South Africa.

Zazini grew up facing dire circumstances. His parents struggled with alcoholism, leaving his grandmother to raise him. Sometimes, Zazini had to survive off one meal a day provided by his school’s nutrition programme.

In spite of that, his desire to achieve was even greater. But when Zazini sat down for his matric exams in 2014, he failed. It was a blow for the young dreamer. He knew he was capable of more. So Zazini returned to school and rewrote his final year while simultaneously working as a supermarket shelf packer.

WATCH: