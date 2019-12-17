WATCH |Why stick to the limits? This freestyle footballer is changing the game

Khris Njokwana whips and flips the soccer ball with the ease of a hacky sack.

Fusing lightning dexterity with intense agility, he sends the ball flying in the air before catching it on his shoulder. Njokwana is a freestyle footballer – a profession that has taken blood, sweat and tears.

But hours of practice and copious bruises and cuts have led the way to perfection. Today, Njokwana’s sleights of hand and foot are landing him in the record books.

Njokwana is no newbie to soccer, having played since the age of six. Yet he frequently got in trouble with coaches for his preference for tricks. “Truthfully, I never thought I was good enough to be a pro footballer,” Njokwana says.

But freestyling, which uses the whole body to accomplish stunts, allowed him independence and self-expression. Njokwana began performing at taxi ranks, earning money and harnessing his talent.

WATCH: