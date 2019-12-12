WATCH |With razor-sharp armour, what more could a pangolin need?

Pangolins eat around 90 times a night. They also consume more than 50 million insects in a year.

Think that’s impressive? Their appetite isn’t even their most interesting characteristic. When threatened, the nocturnal animals tuck in their limbs and curl into a ball.

As an added defence tactic, they can easily slice through skin by thrashing their tails. But it’s still not enough to escape their greatest predator – humans.

Thousands of pangolins are poached every year. The black market creates a thriving demand for these animals.

