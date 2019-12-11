WATCH | The dancer defying the limits from her wheelchair

Broken bones don’t bother Christelle Dreyer. She’s fractured so many she’s lost count. Dreyer has osteogenesis imperfecta, or brittle bones.

But it hasn’t held Dreyer back from following her purpose. Although physical activities can cause Dreyer harm, she relishes every movement.

“I was born to dance,” she says. On stage or in studio, Dreyer is in her element. “No challenge could ever keep me from moving forward,” she says.

A graphic designer by profession, dance allows Dreyer unfettered freedom. She discovered her passion at a young age, and has pursued it for nearly two decades since. “When I dance, it’s a way of saying things that words can’t express,” Dreyer says. Her worries and fears fade with each move.

