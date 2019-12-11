SebenzaLIVE

WATCH | The dancer defying the limits from her wheelchair

By beautiful news sa - 11 December 2019 - 07:00
Wheelchair dancer, Christelle Dreyer.
Image: Beautiful News.

Broken bones don’t bother Christelle Dreyer. She’s fractured so many she’s lost count. Dreyer has osteogenesis imperfecta, or brittle bones.

But it hasn’t held Dreyer back from following her purpose. Although physical activities can cause Dreyer harm, she relishes every movement.

“I was born to dance,” she says. On stage or in studio, Dreyer is in her element. “No challenge could ever keep me from moving forward,” she says.

A graphic designer by profession, dance allows Dreyer unfettered freedom. She discovered her passion at a young age, and has pursued it for nearly two decades since. “When I dance, it’s a way of saying things that words can’t express,” Dreyer says. Her worries and fears fade with each move.

WATCH:

Dependent on a wheelchair at times, Dreyer dances with and without it. The performer has full control of her body, aware of her strengths and limits.

“Dancing has changed my life,” she says. “It brought me to experience so many things I don’t think I would have experienced.” Dreyer has competed in championships and performed in stage productions at the National Arts Festival, showing audiences the power of perseverance.

“I strive not to be better than someone else, but to better myself,” she says. Dreyer’s resilience leads the way. “We all have different strengths and capabilities,” she says. “It’s up to us as to how we tap into them.” As Dreyer dances, she shares her true self – and it’s perfect.

-This article was originally published in the Beautiful News SA.

