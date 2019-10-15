SebenzaLIVE

PODCAST

LISTEN | Here is how you can deal with workplace bullying without losing your job

By Thango Ntwasa and Ntokozo Mpanza - 15 October 2019 - 12:00
Image: 123R/andreypropov.

According to a study by the SA Journal of Human Resources in 2012, 31.1% of employees have reported to being bullied in the workplace. 

While many might view workplace bullying as another day at the office this might not be the case for some.

LISTEN:

We speak to Clinical Psychologist, Sikander Kalla about how one can best identify if they are being bullied by a senior in the work place without losing their job.

For more episodes,click here

Do you have an inspiring story to tell? Are you an entrepreneur making big moves? Do you know of a small business that needs more support? Share your stories with us via e-mail sebenza@sowetanlive.co.za or reach out to us on social media @SebenzaLIVE on Twitter or Instagram.

Subscribe: iono.fm Spotify Pocket Casts Player.fm

READ MORE:

PODCAST |Behind the Hustle

Sebenza: Behind the Hustle is a podcast that unravels the work that goes into the most inspiring careers and difficult journeys that aim to educate, ...
SebenzaLIVE
7 months ago

LISTEN |How Supa Strikas artist made a successful business as a black comic book artist

Loyiso Mkize, who is famed for his work on comic book Supa Strikas shares his journey in the world of visual arts.
SebenzaLIVE
2 weeks ago

LISTEN |How tech-education can solve the issue of a violent society

Can strengthening society from its grassroots change the way it solves many of today's difficult and often violent problems?
SebenzaLIVE
1 week ago

Find a job

Trending

Latest Videos

Eliud Kipchoge's breaks the two-hour marathon barrier
Man accused of hanging four children and raping wife appears in court
X