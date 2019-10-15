LISTEN | Here is how you can deal with workplace bullying without losing your job

We speak to Clinical Psychologist, Sikander Kalla about how one can best identify if they are being bullied by a senior in the work place without losing their job.

For more episodes,click here.

Do you have an inspiring story to tell? Are you an entrepreneur making big moves? Do you know of a small business that needs more support? Share your stories with us via e-mail sebenza@sowetanlive.co.za or reach out to us on social media @SebenzaLIVE on Twitter or Instagram.

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm