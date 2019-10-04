Monate seasoning spices a perfect blend for consumers

Pitso Mototo (27) from Botshabelo is a self-taught spice maker who has managed to successfully penetrate the spice market.

Mototo was a graphic design student but became anxious about his future after noticing that his seniors were struggling to find internships or employment.

“I had a dream of manufacturing spices and owning a factory,” explained Mototo.

His first step towards making his dream come true was doing industry research and experimenting with flavours.

Mototo started his company, Monate Seasoning Spices, three years ago. He initially worked from his home kitchen and produced only one product – barbeque seasoning.

Training and funding from the National Youth Development Agency helped him scale-up from a home industry and today his business is well established.

Monate Seasoning Spices produces a number of products, which are available in butcheries throughout the Free State, as well as Kimberley in the Northern Cape.

His products are a perfect blend of herbs and Himalayan salt and are proving a hit with consumers. “I’m happy that we are growing steadily,” said Mototo.

He dreams of increasing Monate’s South African footprint and of exporting to neighbouring countries, which, he said, will enable him to employ more than the four people currently working for him.

Being an entrepreneur has taught Mototo more about himself and the world he lives in. He said he has learnt to be more responsible, to be emotionally strong and to see successes and challenges as lessons.

Mototo’s enterprise has won him many accolades, including a win in the Small Enterprise Development Agency’s Pitch & Perfect competition and the Department of Economic, Small Business Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs’ Tabalaza Pitching Programme.

-This article was originally published in the GCIS Vuk'uzenzele.