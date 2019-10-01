SebenzaLIVE

LISTEN |How supa strikas artist made a successful business as a black comic book artist

By Thango Ntwasa - 01 October 2019 - 12:30
Comic book artist Sihle Mkhize.
Image: Supplied.

Sihle Mkhize, who is famed for his work on comic book Supa Strikas shares his journey in the world of visual arts.

As the mind behind current locally produces comic book, Kwezi, Mkhize shares how he has made life changing decisions that have ensured his ever soaring career.

