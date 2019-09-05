Business Blitz | Pex Lifestyle: Being stylish in African print

It’s one thing pursuing a musical career but a whole other thing financing it from your own pocket. For Siyanda Mhlahlo co-founding a fashion business was the key to kick-start his musical career.

Thanks to the vibrant rise of the AmaKipKip brand, Mhlahlo was inspired to create Pex Lifestyle which features a number of designs with a focus on traditional shawl material.

While entrepreneurship was introduced to him by his aunt, Mhlahlo shares the journey he has since embarked as a businessman in fashion.

Tell us about your upbringing?

I used to sell toilet paper for a living and rejection was part of my everyday life. I understood the concept of not giving up as I was selling house to house in the neighbourhood. I was a soccer star and at the age of 16 I was the head coach of one of the most successful teams in my community, which is where my decision-making skills came from.