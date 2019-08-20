Here's how farriers inspect, trim and shape horses' hooves

Farriers observe horses’ legs and hooves while the animal is stationary as well as in motion to check for irregularities, interference, peculiarities in gait or abnormalities in the size and shape of hooves.

They consult with horse owners or trainers to decide on the type of shoe required, then remove worn or faulty shoes and note wear patterns and any foreign bodies, bruising, infections or deformities.

They examine, clean, trim and shape hooves using knives, hoof cutters and rasps. Then then measure hooves, make a template of each hoof on a piece of cardboard and estimate the length of metal required for the shoes. Metal is selected and cut according to the type, size and weight of the shoes and use of the horse, and suitable nails chosen.

They hold shoes against hooves to find out the amount of shaping required, and then heat shoes in a forge, shape them on anvils and hammer them to size.

Once a shoe is ready it is placed and nailed to the hoof and checked carefully so that clips and clenched nails are smooth and lined up with the walls of each hoof.