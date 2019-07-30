CAREER GUIDES
Here's how to have a career as a water care technologist
Water care technologists are responsible for the purification of water by removing harmful household and industrial substances from the water.
They assist in operating water works for drinking water, wastewater and/or industrial effluent.
Water care technologists may be involved in laboratory duties such as analysis of water samples, as well as research and the development of new, improved unit operations in water care technology.
Personal requirements
- Good problem-solving skills
- Organised and meticulous
- Enjoy doing laboratory work
How to enter
Schooling & School Subjects National Senior Certificate meeting diploma requirements for a diploma course. Each institution has its own entry requirements.
Getting started
- Read up as much as possible about water and water pollution
- Arrange to speak to water care technologists about this type of career and ask permission to observe them at work