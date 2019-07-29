Supplying bricks build entrepreneur’s bright future

Entrepreneur Enock Mnisi (30), who acquired his business acumen from his father, is running a successful business that creates jobs for locals.

After completing a National Diploma in Information Technology at a college in Pretoria, Mnisi returned home to Mkhuhlu, in Mpumalanga, in 2011 to work with his father at his furniture manufacturing and transportation business.

“I worked with him for three years before I started my own business. He employed me as a supervisor and that taught me a lot about running a business,” Mnisi said.

In 2014, Mnisi registered his own business - Enock wa Verwoed. At the time, he owned a truck and was delivering sand to local builders and buyers. A few years later demand increased and he bought three more trucks.

“After three years I saw a gap in the market because customers wanted bricks. My father helped me buy a brick manufacturing machine... I eventually got it right and started supplying bricks too,” he said.

Mnisi’s business grew even bigger and he hired more people. He also bought more machines to manufacture more bricks. The company has employed close to 40 people, the majority of which are youth.

“Sometimes, when the business is good, we add 10 more people to meet our targets. This means putting food on more tables and a positive change in the business,” he said.

The Small Enterprise Development Agency helped Mnisi with his business plan, which enabled him to formalise the business and supply his products to Cash Build and Laduma Hardware stores in the area.

He plans to buy a bigger brick manufacturing machine to solidify his business relationship with his clients and attract more business.

Mnisi advises aspiring entrepreneurs to follow their dreams and not focus on challenges.

“Challenges will always be there, all you need is discipline and courage to follow your dreams. Do not wait for anyone to do things for you. Believe in yourself and keep pushing yourself,” he said.

Mnisi and his sister recently took over their late father’s furniture business and are positive that they will do well.

