Business blitz: Kevali Chemicals

It took five fresh minds to kick-start the innovative Kevali Chemicals. The business focuses on a number of facets including brewer, wineries and even dairy amongst others.

To better understand the work that goes into running such a diverse business, we spoke to co-founder Funeka Khumalo about what it takes being part of Kevali Chemicals.

What is the story behind your business’ chosen name?

One of our partners came up with the name, it means Supreme Knowledge which is exactly what Kevali is, we have vast knowledge in the field that we operate in both from supplier side and customer side.

What skills are important in not only running your business but in ensuring the product is of its best quality?

It is different sciences, Chemistry, Microbiology, Chemical and Mechanical engineers.

What sets Kevali Chemicals apart?

The customised product offering and service that we offer to our customers.

What has been the biggest struggle you have faced running your business and how have you overcome it if you have?

Cash flow is always a big issue as customers do not pay on time.

Why should more people support your business?

It is a Proudly South African company that aims to support the local economy whilst doing its part to reduce the unemployment figures in the country.

What do you hope to accomplish in the near future with Kevali Chemicals?

We have always wanted to expand to different chemistries beyond Hygiene&Sanitation, Water treatment, Adhesives so in the near future we want to realise this dream.