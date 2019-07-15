Food security made possible for small farmers

The vision of the Eastern Cape government to create sustainable rural economies is becoming a reality, with the Mqanduli Rural Economic Development (RED) Hub securing a contract to supply mielie meal to Spar outlets from Port Elizabeth to Kokstad.

Chairman Sithembele Zibi said the hub – made up of 11 co-operatives with over 988 members – started supplying mielie meal to Spar Nicks Food in King William’s Town a few years ago. He explained that the extension of the contract to more Spar franchises is the break they have been waiting for.

“This adds great value to our business because we now have a steady, big customer. It’s radically different from relying on walk-ins and the occasional orders because they [Spars] expect a steady supply. The more we produce, the more we earn and the more we can increase productive capacity,” said Zibi.

He said the Spar contract would double the hub’s distribution and increase its workforce, initially on a temporary basis. “We might have to start a night shift at the milling plant to meet orders,” said Zibi.