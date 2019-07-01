Molope strikes gold as a jewellery maker

Kgaugelo Molope (24) continuously improves his jewellery-making skills by designing new pieces.

The Polokwane-based goldsmith, who operates from the Seda Limpopo Jewellery Incubator (SLJI), says artisans must frequently work on improving their craft and developing new skills.

“Time refines the skill… My skill right now as a goldsmith improves with the amount of time I take to make a piece. Also, I am more efficient in terms of what we call consumables. These are the tools that break or finish quickly. I use a lot less of these,” he explained.

From 2015 to 2017 Molope trained as a jewellery maker in Italy, thanks to a scholarship from the Mining Qualifications Authority (MQA) and a National Skills Fund bursary from the Department of Higher Education and Training.

After completing his two-year studies abroad, he completed a training programme with the State Diamond Trader.

“The MQA provided students with a scholarship to Italy… After that, the MQA partnered with the State Diamond Trader, which funded the mentorship here in South Africa,” he said.