Changing the nation's eating habits one click at a time
It’s one thing ordering food from the convenience of your living room, but what if you could kick the lazy element out of getting a meal delivered to your doorstep?
Food by Fred is a delivery service that distributes meal boxes. The twist is you can learn to prepare an assortment of delicious healthy meals. The pre-packed meal boxes contain raw ingredients and a recipe card. The business was the brainchild of Leander Julius who birthed the idea in 2014. Five years and many hurdles later, Julius finally turned the business idea into a reality.
After a failed venture into a marketing business, Julius took a leap into starting Food by Fred. With only R10 left in his account, he bought the domain for his business website and never looked back. After enrolling in a pre-incubator programme, Julius was off to Cape Town with his business idea.
“I am not going to lie to you, I did not take it seriously. I went to Cape Town with the idea that I am going to get hammered every single day, and I did,” Julius laughs.
On the last day of the exhibition, Julius was approached by the deputy speaker of parliament, Solomon Tsenoli, who was impressed by his idea and encouraged him to follow the business through. “When I came back from Cape Town I realised that this was actually a gold mine.”
The 100% black-owned youth business focuses on environmentally conscious sourcing and production. However, while the engine may have been rolling forward for the business Julius was struggling with depression and leaned on alcohol to deal with the problem. Julius sought help from a psychologist who was able to fuel the fires that would get him to seek funding for his business.
With the official site launched on May 17, Julius hopes that more people will be motivated to buy goods online. Additionally, their menu is a push towards choosing healthier habits for food preparation. Food by Fred services is available to the greater Johannesburg community.