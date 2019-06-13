Changing the nation's eating habits one click at a time

It’s one thing ordering food from the convenience of your living room, but what if you could kick the lazy element out of getting a meal delivered to your doorstep?

Food by Fred is a delivery service that distributes meal boxes. The twist is you can learn to prepare an assortment of delicious healthy meals. The pre-packed meal boxes contain raw ingredients and​ a recipe card. The business was the brainchild of Leander Julius who birthed the idea in 2014. Five years and many hurdles later, Julius finally turned the business idea into a reality.

After a failed venture into a marketing business, Julius took a leap into starting Food by Fred. With only R10 left in his account, he bought the domain for his business website and never looked back. After enrolling in a pre-incubator programme, Julius was off to Cape Town with his business idea.