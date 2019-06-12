Lelo Meslani turns ball culture into an internationally recognised business

Ball culture has been a reignited flame globally in the past year, this time SA will be part of the fire that is taking the world by storm.

Ball culture pertains to parties often held by members of the LGBTI+ community that came into prominence in the late 80s. Hoping to replicate the same inclusive culture, DJ and all-round creative force Lelo Meslani hosts Vogue Nights, a feat that has created an inclusive space for queer youths in Johannesburg.

Vogue Nights became a venture that Meslani took upon as a means of creating safe spaces for queer youths to freely express themselves. No stranger to the night life, Meslani also works as a DJ and is set to wow crowds at the third annual Afropunk Jo’burg.

“There wasn’t a lot of space for the queer community to hang out besides a few spots in the city which also aren’t mainly queer spaces,” says Meslani.

By collaborating with Woke Arts movement founder, Tsholofelo “Papa Woke” Radebe, Meslani was able to finally launch the first Vogue Nights in 2018. Now a year later, Meslani celebrates the monumental culmination of his dream with a Vogue Nights Jozi’s one-year celebration. Taking place on June 14, the event will include Parisian LGBTI+ icons DJ Monique and Lasseindra Ninja, a collaborative effort with Pu**y Party and the French Institute of South Africa among others.

Meslani explains that the ball culture has always been a globalised community which has branched out quicker thanks to globalisation. By bringing in revered talents from France, Meslani is on a mission to see SA on the same playing field as its international counterparts. Vogue Nights Jozi will also feature a workshop as part of their visit.

“The discussions that we [the LGBTI+ community] have are the backbone of our existence and as much as queer people meet in the night life, we can’t shy away from the fact that that’s where it happens. I think that it is important to nurture those spaces so that they are safer and more accessible and making sure those conversations happen in that space and outside of it and how we can grow from it as well” says Meslani.