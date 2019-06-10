SebenzaLIVE

Here's how to challenge yourself to enjoy meat-free delicious meals

By gcis vuk'uzenzele - 10 June 2019 - 07:00
Brinjal Wraps By Videhi.
Take meat-free Monday to a new level with this delicious vegetarian  meal. This healthy, delicious options is a sure-fire quick dinner winner. Local chef Videhi Sivurusan, a columnist, recipe creator, food blogger and former vegetarian chef on Lotus FM shares one of her favourites.

Brinjal wraps

Preparation: 10–15mins  

Cooking time: 30mins 

Ingredients

  • 2 large brinjals
  • 2 handfuls speciality lettuce or curly leaf lettuce
  • 2 medium carrots, julienned
  • 1 small red baby cabbage, finely sliced
  • 4-5 springs onions, finely sliced lengthwise

Dressing (mix the following ingredients together in a bowl)

  • 1 cup (250ml) vegan mayonnaise
  • ½ cup (125ml) sweet chilli sauce

Directions:

Wash and slice brinjals lengthwise about 3mm thick (keep them as thin as possible). Heat a large non-stick pan on high heat. Fry the brinjals on both sides until they are cooked and slightly charred, once cooked remove and keep aside.  You can add a drop of oil when frying the brinjals.

On a slice of cooked brinjal, layer some lettuce, carrots, cabbage and spring onions next to each other along the length of the brinjal slice. Add a small dollop of dressing and then roll up from one end like a Swiss roll and secure with a toothpick.

Serving suggestion:  Perfect as starters or snacks.

Hot tip:  The dressing can be replaced with hummus.

-This article was originally published in the GCIS Vuk'uzenzele.

