Here's how to challenge yourself to enjoy meat-free delicious meals
Take meat-free Monday to a new level with this delicious vegetarian meal. This healthy, delicious options is a sure-fire quick dinner winner. Local chef Videhi Sivurusan, a columnist, recipe creator, food blogger and former vegetarian chef on Lotus FM shares one of her favourites.
Brinjal wraps
Preparation: 10–15mins
Cooking time: 30mins
Ingredients
- 2 large brinjals
- 2 handfuls speciality lettuce or curly leaf lettuce
- 2 medium carrots, julienned
- 1 small red baby cabbage, finely sliced
- 4-5 springs onions, finely sliced lengthwise
Dressing (mix the following ingredients together in a bowl)
- 1 cup (250ml) vegan mayonnaise
- ½ cup (125ml) sweet chilli sauce
Directions:
Wash and slice brinjals lengthwise about 3mm thick (keep them as thin as possible). Heat a large non-stick pan on high heat. Fry the brinjals on both sides until they are cooked and slightly charred, once cooked remove and keep aside. You can add a drop of oil when frying the brinjals.
On a slice of cooked brinjal, layer some lettuce, carrots, cabbage and spring onions next to each other along the length of the brinjal slice. Add a small dollop of dressing and then roll up from one end like a Swiss roll and secure with a toothpick.
Serving suggestion: Perfect as starters or snacks.
Hot tip: The dressing can be replaced with hummus.
-This article was originally published in the GCIS Vuk'uzenzele.