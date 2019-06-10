Here's how to challenge yourself to enjoy meat-free delicious meals

Take meat-free Monday to a new level with this delicious vegetarian meal. This healthy, delicious options is a sure-fire quick dinner winner. Local chef Videhi Sivurusan, a columnist, recipe creator, food blogger and former vegetarian chef on Lotus FM shares one of her favourites.

Brinjal wraps

Preparation: 10–15mins

Cooking time: 30mins

Ingredients

2 large brinjals

2 handfuls speciality lettuce or curly leaf lettuce

2 medium carrots, julienned

1 small red baby cabbage, finely sliced

4-5 springs onions, finely sliced lengthwise

Dressing (mix the following ingredients together in a bowl)

1 cup (250ml) vegan mayonnaise

½ cup (125ml) sweet chilli sauce

Directions:

Wash and slice brinjals lengthwise about 3mm thick (keep them as thin as possible). Heat a large non-stick pan on high heat. Fry the brinjals on both sides until they are cooked and slightly charred, once cooked remove and keep aside. You can add a drop of oil when frying the brinjals.