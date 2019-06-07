Here's how to make profit as a fashion designer

Designing clothes for her dolls as a little girl inspired Eulenda Sambo (33) to become a fashion designer, and now she gets to dress people instead of toys.

Growing up in Daantjie in Mpumalanga, Sambo used to watch her mother sew curtains at home. One day, her parents bought a toy sewing machine for her, which functioned similarly to a real machine.

She would cut her mother’s head-wraps to create clothing for her dolls, which she would sew using her toy machine. Little did she know that one day she would own a fashion design business called Eullydoll Designs and Screen Printing.

Eulenda Sambo is a self-taught fashion designer who is making waves in the cut-throat industry.

She is the sole owner of the company, which she established in 2010.

“The first item I made for myself was a skirt cut out from my late dad’s camouflage jacket while I was a Grade 10 learner. It was hand sewn,” Sambo said.

“I do not have a fashion design qualification; I taught myself everything I know,” she said.

When she arrived in Pretoria to study for a qualification in media studies and journalism almost a decade ago, the first few places she familiarised herself with were fabric shops in the city centre and throughout her tertiary years, she used to wear her own hand-crafted designs.

Today, she designs and manufactures clothes for clients in Mpumalanga, Limpopo and Gauteng.

She has dressed individuals who participated in events such as the Miss Mpumalanga and Miss Tourism Universe South Africa beauty pageants.