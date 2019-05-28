SebenzaLIVE

Here's how to become a dealer in oriental carpets

28 May 2019 - 07:00
Image: 123RF/Natallia Yeumenenka.

Oriental carpet dealers purchase carpets from all over the world and then sell them again. Buyers also purchase the carpets directly from suppliers from all over the world.

The carpets may be stored for a while before being resold. Carpet dealers need to advise buyers on the proper care of carpets and thus need to know a lot about the carpets they sell. Oriental carpet dealers often travel extensively, in search of carpets to buy.

They need to have a good eye for colour, design and texture.There are several factors that influence the price of a carpet. Buyers examine the quality of the carpet, as well as the colouring agents that were used.

The pattern, number of knots, fineness and evenness of the carpet are other factors which have an influence. Many different types of carpets can be purchased such as Persian or Iranian carpets, Caucasian carpets, Chinese carpets, Anatolian carpets, etc.


Personal requirements

  • Good eye for colour, design and texture, as well
  • As quality
  • Good sight and normal colour vision
  • Able to observe detail
  • Knowledgeable about carpet values
  • Good business sense
  • Managerial and sales skills
  • Good communication skills
  • Enjoy travelling and working with people
  • Able to maintain good interpersonal relationships

How to enter

Schooling & school subjects

Learners need to complete at least a Grade 9 Certificate Compulsory Subjects: None recommended subjects: Consumer StudiesVisual ArtDesign Studies

What to study

In-service training under the supervision of an experienced oriental carpet dealer.

The prospective dealer in Oriental carpets obtains his knowledge through years of experience. A short course in interior decoration could be valuable - UJ, NMMU, CPUT, DUT, TUT.

Employment

  • Carpet dealers
  • Self-employment, with enough experience and capital, can start own business

Further Information

Information can be obtained from carpet dealers and weaving companies.

Getting started

  • Try to obtain vacation work in an oriental carpet shop
  • Make an appointment to speak to a dealer in oriental carpets about this type of career

