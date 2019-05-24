Here's how Mathuloe started a business after being retrenched

Michelle Mathuloe (31) is a good example on how to turn a bad situation into a flourishing business.

After being retrenched from her job as a pharmacist assistant, Michelle Mathuloe started her own business.

After being retrenched from her job as a Pharmacist Assistant in 2016, she took-up an opportunity to be trained on how to manufacture furniture using pallets and car tires.

After acquiring the skills, she used her Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) to buy equipment that she needed to start her business, Puni Vibrant Creation.

“After receiving the skills that I needed, I started my business in 2016 and I have been selling my products to local households and businesses,” she said.

Mathuloe hails from Phokeng in the Kgale area near Rustenburg, North West this is also where she supplies her product.

She adds that although she does receive orders from outside the North West, she is is still working on growing her footprint.

“At the moment, I am doing most of the work by myself. I only have one person that I call for help whenever business is too much for me to handle,” she said.

In 2017, Mathuloe approached the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) to apply for a business grant. Her application was successful and she received about R47 000 which was used to purchase more equipment for her business.

She said this has helped her to complete her tasks quicker and to improve the quality of her products which she is able deliver to clients on time.

Once she has been able to grow her business, Mathuloe wishes to empower the youth in and around her community.

She would also like to collaborate with local businesses so that they can grow the economy of North West.

Her advice to young people who would like to start businesses is that they should not be in a hurry to make money, although it is a commodity that everyone needs, but they invest in getting the necessary skills that they will help them get money.

For more information on services offered by the NYDA call 0800 52 52 52.

-This article was originally published in the GCIS Vuk'uzenzele.