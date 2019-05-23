Here's how this young mother is making parenting as easy as a click of a button

Innovative businesswoman Shanèy Vijendranath has always found the journey in motherhood to be quite lonely as a married 28-year-old. However, the mother of three is turning her personal obstacles into a reputable business called MomSays.

MomSays is Vijendranath’s biggest leap in the online community since starting her award-winning parenting blog, You, Baby and I. “After two years of blogging I realised that You, Baby and I was more than just a blog. It became a tribe of moms who trusted each other’s opinions,” says Vijendranath’s.

With her “tribe” of mothers MomSays assists parents with unbiased opinion on the best products to use on their little ones ranging from new-borns to 10-year-olds.

“The more moms are involved on MomSays, the more accurate and relevant reviews and data we will have to share on how South African moms shop and why they choose certain products,” says Vijendranath,noting that there is very little data available to reflect consumer trends by parents.

“Imagine having access to a platform that shows you the trending lists of products based on what your friends, family and experienced moms say, a platform that rewards you for sharing your opinion and gives you an opportunity to collaborate with some of the biggest brands in the world.”

With her site up and running, Vijendranath faced many obstacles before her dream could come true. Many investors shot her down believing that “mothers don’t need help”.

“It was tempted to give up, but I couldn’t ignore the reality I was living. I was a mom, I needed help and support, and every other mom I spoke to agreed. So, no matter what the initial investors said, I knew there was a need for a reputable platform where moms could recommend and ask each other for advice”.

This was especially true for Vijendranath who dealt with post-natal depression, an issue she notes many mothers don’t often want to talk about. But through her blog and her growing “mom tribe” she has created a community that will continue to support each other through the journey of motherhood.