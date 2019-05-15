Lukia Flooring – the best quality you can walk on!

In most rural areas and townships there is a neighbour that everyone calls on when they want to build, extend or renovate their homes.

This is usually an informal one-man show. So, when the appetite for building increased and many houses were mushrooming in Lwamondo Zwavhavhili village in Venda, Kenneth Muthego saw a gap in the growing industry.

“The operation was too informal. There was an opportunity to create a formal business structure,” Muthego says.

After completing a course in flooring in 2017, 24-year-old Muthego started Lukia Flooring.

Muthego says: “the company specialises in slab and roof inspection for waterproofing, pool and decking, installation of laminate, vinyl, epoxy, ceramic and artificial grass”.

Although barely two years in business, Lukia Flooring boasts a clientele consisting of construction companies, property developers, individual homeowners, estate agents, insurance companies and flooring retailers.

“The demand for construction is quite high. I hope more youth will be inspired to get into the construction industry, ” adds Muthego.

At the moment the company has an annual turnover of about R200 000 and employs nine people in its Johannesburg and Venda branches.

“I would like to create more jobs by expanding my business throughout South Africa, the African continent and the rest of the world. To achieve this, I require funding to market the business and expose it to potential clients,” says Muthego.