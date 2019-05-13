Chonco living her dream as a fashion designer

If you are a regular at fashion shows, you have probably feasted your eyes to Aphelele Chonco’s designs. Last year Aphelele’s collection called Zulu Maiden showcased at the Durban Fashion Fair.

A seasoned designer, Aphelele launched her fashion brand UP_PHELELE in 2014. She qualified as a designer at the Durban University of Technology and University of Johannesburg where she completed her undergraduate diploma and BTech degree respectively.

“Fashion has always been my passion. As a child, I always told people that I would grow up to be a fashion designer. So, I am living my dream,” says Aphelele.

She works from her home studio in Durban and describes her brand as luxurious. “UP_PHELELE fashion caters for the style-assured woman in need of a fashion forward special occasion outfit.”

She adds that: “Everyone deserves a designer life. Our intention is to make yours accessible to you through fashion design”.

In the near future Aphelele wants to grow her brand and business into a fashion empire that will also empower her community and provide employment opportunities to local artisans.