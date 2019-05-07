Here's how vehicle body builders design and build the chassis and body of vehicles

Personal requirements

At least 16 years old

Enjoy working with your hands

Certain amount of mechanical ability

Able to read plans and interpret specifications such as assembling and dismantling engines and other mechanical devices

Good at handling tools

Good eye-hand coordination

Physically strong and healthy with stamina

Enjoy practical and manual activities

An eye for detail

Interested in design and fabrication using metals and other products

How to enter

Schooling & school subjects compulsory subjects: None recommended subjects: Engineering and Graphic Design, Mechanical Technology, Civil Technology, Electrical Technology, Design Studies

Additional:

Pass matric with a Bachelor's pass

Meet the admission requirements (APS) set by the university.

What to study

There are 3 ways to qualify:

1. An apprenticeship is a fixed contract between company and apprentice, ranging in duration from between 18 months and 4 years. At the end of the contract, the apprentice writes a trade test leading to professional certification.

2. A learnership is a structured learning programme ranging from about a year to 3 years. A learnership comprises theoretical and practical training. Practical training is conducted on site (on the premises of the organisation). This has the advantage that the learner gets experience whilst training.

3. TVET colleges offer theoretical training to prospective artisans via the new National Certificate Vocational (NCV). During this 3-year programme (levels 2 to 4), learners complete a school-leaving certificate (NCV) similar to the new National Senior Certificate (NSC) in schools.

They are also exposed to a practical workshop component.All learners are required to complete a practical internship under the supervision of an experienced artisan. As an alternative to doing the full qualification, a learner can apply to do a skills programme at a TVET College. Skills programmes are short practical hands-on courses.

For more information about qualifications and skills programmes, contact your nearest TVET College. TVET Colleges are accredited and funded by a SETA (Sector Education and Training Authority) such as MerSETA or ChietaSETA.

They also receive bursary funding through the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) for the NCV programme.

Employment

Vehicle manufacturers

Municipalities

Transnet

Private panel-beating concerns

Government undertakings

Explosives and allied industries

Self-employment, with enough experience, initiative and capital, can start own business

Getting started