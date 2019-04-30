SebenzaLIVE

LISTEN | So your business has been cancelled? Here’s what to do

By thango ntwasa and Ntokozo Mpanza - 30 April 2019 - 10:52
Cancel culture has come to define way we expect brands to best engage with us through social media or other platforms. But how does one avoid and deal with the backlash of marketing that offends a large amount of people.

We speak to marketing guru and podcast presenter, Livhuwanu “Lebo Lion” Nefolovhodwe about managing your brand effectively as well as Oldouz Mirzaie and Amelia Woudstra who are H&M’s Country Manager for South Africa and Press & Communications Manager respectively about their experience with cancel culture.

Do you have an inspiring story to tell? Are you an entrepreneur making big moves? Do you know of a small business that needs more support? Share your stories with us via e-mail sebenza@sowetanlive.co.za or reach out to us on social media @SebenzaLIVE on Twitter or Instagram.

