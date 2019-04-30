PODCAST
LISTEN | So your business has been cancelled? Here’s what to do
Cancel culture has come to define way we expect brands to best engage with us through social media or other platforms. But how does one avoid and deal with the backlash of marketing that offends a large amount of people.
We speak to marketing guru and podcast presenter, Livhuwanu “Lebo Lion” Nefolovhodwe about managing your brand effectively as well as Oldouz Mirzaie and Amelia Woudstra who are H&M’s Country Manager for South Africa and Press & Communications Manager respectively about their experience with cancel culture.
