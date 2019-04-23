Here's how to become the best radio and television announcer

Newsreaders prepare and deliver news, sports and/or weather reports, gathering and rewriting material so that it will convey the required information and fit specific time slots. They attend press conferences in order to gather information for broadcast, provide commentary and conduct interviews during sporting events, parades, conventions and other events. They read news flashes to inform audiences of important events.

Other show hosts announce musical selections, station breaks, commercials or public service information and accept requests from the listening audience. They may comment on the music and other matters, such as weather or traffic conditions. In some shows they discuss various topics over the telephone with viewers or listeners. They locate guests to appear on talk or interview shows, and interview show guests about their lives, their work, or topics of current interest.

Other tasks are to describe or demonstrate products that viewers may purchase through specific shows or in stores, to make promotional appearances in public or private events in order to represent their employers, to moderate panels or discussion shows on topics such as current affairs, art or education, and coordinate games, contests or other on-air competitions, performing such duties as asking questions and awarding prizes.

They need to keep daily programme logs to provide information on all elements aired during broadcast, such as musical selections and station promotions.

Some announcers conduct research to prepare programmes which are relevant and meaningful to the audience. They select programme content, in conjunction with producers and assistants, based on factors such as programme specialties, audience tastes or requests from the public, and study background information in order to prepare for the programmes or interviews.

Sometimes commercials are recorded for later broadcast. Others develop, create, record and produce their own special programmes. Radio and television announcers work in radio or television studios. Controls, turntables and electronic equipment surround those who introduce records. Television announcers work under bright, hot lights in front of cameras. Announcers may also be required to make appearances in the community for charity, social and community events.

They are required to work irregular hours in shifts. The work setting is pleasant, but at the same time exhausting. Although they must work a minimum of 40 hours per week, they usually work more and are available every day of the week on the announcer’s timetable.