LISTEN | How to deal with depression while running your business

By thango ntwasa and Ntokozo Mpanza - 16 April 2019 - 17:06
presenter, producer and entertainer, Mon D
According to the South African Depression and Anxiety Group, one in four South Africans battle with depression.

Of that number, those surveyed between the age of 24 and 44 were found to take up to 18 days of leave per annum. However, what happens when you are your own boss and need to keep not only your business afloat but your mental health as well.

We speak to presenter, producer and entertainer, Mon D about how he is dealing with his depression while paving his way in the entertainment industry.

 

For more episodes,click here

Do you have an inspiring story to tell? Are you an entrepreneur making big moves? Do you know of a small business that needs more support? Share your stories with us via e-mail sebenza@sowetanlive.co.za or reach out to us on social media @SebenzaLIVE on Twitter or Instagram.

