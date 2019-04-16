PODCAST
LISTEN | How to deal with depression while running your business
According to the South African Depression and Anxiety Group, one in four South Africans battle with depression.
Of that number, those surveyed between the age of 24 and 44 were found to take up to 18 days of leave per annum. However, what happens when you are your own boss and need to keep not only your business afloat but your mental health as well.
We speak to presenter, producer and entertainer, Mon D about how he is dealing with his depression while paving his way in the entertainment industry.
