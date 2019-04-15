Mafuleka's job helps her to produce more accredited accountants

Almost 20 years ago, Ayanda Mafuleka received a bursary to study for her B.Com degree and today she is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the institution that funded her studies.

She was recently appointed as the CEO of the Finance and Accounting Services Sector Education and Training Authority (Fasset), which is one of the 21 SETAs that were established in terms of the Skills Development Act to cover all sectors in South Africa, including government.

Fasset is mainly responsible for skills development in the finance and accountancy services sector.

“This job is more of a social project for me. It allows me to give back to society. I want to produce as many young ‘Ayandas’ as possible, because if it was not for this institution’s bursary initiative I would not be here,” she added.

Finance and Accounting Services Sector Education and Training Authority (Fasset) CEO Ayanda Mafuleka.

Part of her responsibilities is to make sure that the SETA realises its vision of facilitating the achievement of world-class finance and accountancy skills in South Africa, as well as to increase the flow of new finance and accountancy entrants to the market.

Fasset produces Chartered Accountants (CA), accounting and finance professionals, as well as auditors across the spectrum.

Having worked as a CA for 16 years, Mafuleka has taken it upon herself to help the country produce as many black professionals in this sector as possible.

“No child with good grades should be out of university on the basis that they cannot afford fees,” she said.

Mafuleka said Fasset mainly targets students from previously disadvantaged communities, whose parents cannot afford to pay for tertiary education fees and who do not qualify for National Student Financial Aid Scheme funding.

Fasset has various funding programmes that cover young people from high school level until they are employed.

She said the youth programmes cover learners from high school level, starting from Grade 8 to 12, and focus on subjects like mathematics to help them perform better and to get ready for tertiary education.

“We also give bursaries to university and Technical and Vocational Education and Training college students up to postgraduate level, and after they have graduated, we help them get placed for employment through internships and learnerships,” she said.

To get more information about Fasset, send an email to fassetcallcentre@fasset.org.za or call 011 476 8570.

-This article was originally published in the GCIS Vuk'uzenzele.