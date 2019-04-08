Low on cash? Here are ways to make money without breaking any sweat

Every entrepreneur either wants to make a great difference or make a lot of money through innovative thinking. For many that is not always a goal that is achieved.

To ensure your next entrepreneurial venture is likely to bring you success without wracking your brain for an out-there idea, here are some unexpected ideas that can inspire you to fill in the gaps in a market that no one is thinking of yet.

Make money as someone’s fake father

For the last couple of years there has been a boom of interest towards rental boyfriends. However, in South Korea lonely hearts are renting out families. The fake family industry has been led by Yuichi Ishi who also rents himself out as a rental-dad for his business, Family Romance.

Part of his duties during rentals include attending weddings as a groom, scolding children or coming over for dinner. In a video from Japanese YouTube news and trend channel, Asian Boss, a client of Family Romance details that he lost touch with his children and opted to keep the traditions of his late wife with a rental family instead.

Somebody to chat to

The rise of artificial intelligence has changed the way we communicate. The same can be said for businesses who seek to create on-time response to customers’ queries on their web platforms. Enter the chat bot, a system that creates automated responses similar to that of an actual person in conversation.

While launching a website might feel like rocket science, there is also a demand to make sure that businesses don’t have to employ a number of people to keep dialogues running. So, if you have taken a liking to coding you might want to consider helping small businesses or larger ones ease their minds in terms of social interaction with chat bots.

Killer clean-up skills

There are many reasons why you might want to rent someone to come clean your house for you. You might have spilt wine on your expensive carpet, you hosted a crazy braai with friends or even have a murder scene with lots of blood.

Oh yes, Advanced Bio-Treatment created a business to help clean up the difficult mess left behind from crime scenes, bio-hazardous waste and drug labs among their many services. Now there is a cleaning service that will surely see you in high demand.

Sweet dreams

When it comes to travelling many nightmare experiences can ruin the perfect trip, no matter how well you plan and prepare. Such a nightmare can be found in the bed you slumber in. To combat the likelihood of sleeping in a bed bug-infested room, Bed Bug Barrier is a small business that has grown to offer a top-notch service.

Not only do they equip customers with a bed-bug repellent but they also offer a mattress cover for protection. Noting that bed bugs can be found in other places other than beds, they also offer luggage encasement that helps prevent the probability of transporting them from your destination to your home.

An online course with a sure fire promise

Polyglot, Benny Lewis, was not always talented at learning multiple languages. Lewis struggled to keep up with expectations to learn a second language and when he got to go on a trip to Spain this became a bigger problem. To combat his inability to learn languages, Lewis found a method to linguistic growth that worked under three months. He started a web-based language course aptly titled Fluent in 3 Months.