Malebye turns his Italian inspired textile business into a success
Italian fashion brands have had a major influence on young South Africans for many generations. For the past three years, Tshepo Malebye has focused on building his brand as one that would have the same good reputation.
DblaqItalian is a bespoke textile company Malebye started to create unique products that would give his clientele a sense of individuality. Having studied the craft, Malebye’s passion for textile is often reflected in the final product.
The name was inspired by the demand of Italian products famed for their impeccable craftsmanship. “From people wanting Italian jeans, Italian cars and Italian foods I wanted to take that and build it from an African perspective,” says Malebye.
Malebye’s advice for young textile students who want to start their own businesses:
You need to research
“People tend to take things at face value thinking it can be done quickly.”
Grow your connections
“Try to find people who are in that industry and speak to different people from the industry that you want to focus on.”
Get your hands in it as well
“Some people tend to do the research but don’t actually do the work. There needs to be a balance between research and work as well.”
Malebye can be reached on Instagram and Twitter @dblaqitalian