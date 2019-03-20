Here's how Santswere ensures that the amount of radiation used is not harmful to workers and public

Nuclear science and technology is an industry with many opportunities that have the potential to address South Africa’s economic and energy problems.

This is according to Gaopalelwe Santswere, who is a nuclear physicist at the South African Nuclear Energy Corporation SOC Ltd (Necsa).

Necsa houses the country’s only nuclear research reactor, which is by far Africa’s largest producer of a range of medical isotopes that are used for diagnostic purposes and the therapeutic treatment of cancer.

Santswere's job is to ensure that the research reactor operates within the licence conditions as required by the National Nuclear Regulator (NNR).

“As a nuclear physicist, I analyse the safety of the research reactor in detail by using calculations to ensure that the operations of the facility do not result in exposing workers and the public to the amount of radiation that could be harmful,” he explained.