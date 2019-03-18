Here's how a clean environment is not only great for the future but can also be a money-spinning business

The business of waste picking is helping feed families across the country. Ga-Rankuwa resident Godfrey Motshwane says he picks waste as a way of earning money.

Motshwane sells his waste to Eco Care Waste Management in Ga-Rankuwa. He makes about R120 per day from collecting waste.

“I sell about four times a day to Eco Care Waste Management. I collect plastic and cardboard,” said Motshwane.

He added that waste collection helps to keep his township clean.

“When I collect the waste from people’s yards they are happy and welcoming as I am cleaning up for them at no cost to them,” he said.

The owner of Eco Care Waste Management, Lerato Makube, said they pay the waste collectors based on the size of the load.

She said the Ga-Rankuwa community had become more aware of the need to recycle.

“The business has had a developmental impact on this community. People who did not know about waste collection have started collecting waste," said Makube.

Makube also shared that her business which has 11 permanent employees has sparked a curiosity in the community about recycling.

“There is always going to be waste and people need to start viewing waste as a commodity,”she said.

Eco Care Waste Management has been operating in the township since 2018.