No capital? No problem! Here is how this entrepreneur still rakes in the profits

When Konoto Mochitele started his printer and productions company, Inspired Abstraction, he had no start-up capital.

To start things off, Mochitele used funds he earned after resigning from his previous job. Without having to worry about paying hefty marketing fees, social media has put the graphic designer in pole position to market his business. Majority of his clients are milked from Twitter.

Although his journey into starting his business has seemingly run smoothly, Mochitele warns that this should never be a motivation to start a business.

“For one, being an entrepreneur is not for everyone. Just because you don’t like your job doesn’t mean you would prosper through starting one,” says Mochitele.

“But if you are one for business you should know that it won’t be easy,” he says, noting that over time the struggles of starting a business get easier.

“You continue trying each and every day, love your craft and every day you should make sure that you get better at your craft.”

While it may be a mix of reactions to his services, Mochitele shares that he has experienced critique for the pricing of his products. However, he has come across a number of clients who think Mochitele is undercharging them.

“What I have learnt is that if you know your worth and deliver what you promise at whatever price you charge that just means you have reasons behind it. You can even charge more as you enhance because you do get better.”

Here are Mochitele’s pointers on how to make the most of social media for your business:

Trends: “Know how to tailor your market into a trend – that’s number one.”

Peak hours: “Know the peak hours for posting on social media. Don’t just upload for the sake of uploading because you might not get traction at the time you start uploading.”

Proof-read: “Proof-read your posts on social media. There are people that just tweet and don’t check their spelling and it can actually be quite harmful. We have 280 characters on Twitter right now, we don’t have 140 like before. We have more than enough space to express ourselves.”

Connect to Mochitele’s business on Instagram @inspired_abstraction, on Twitter @inspired_abstra or you can like the Facebook page for the latest news.