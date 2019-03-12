LISTEN |How Rosie Motene is reclaiming her soil and advocating for women in the entertainment industry

Rosie Motene holds a number of titles to her name. From actress, producer to founding Waka Talent Agency she is a formidable name in the South African entertainment industry.

Motene became a household name from her role on Generations. Since then, Motene has taken more roles behind the scenes and has even written her autobiography, ‘Reclaiming the Soil’.

We chat to Motene about the work that went into publishing her first book, her work in the industry and how she has since become one of the biggest voices dismantling toxicity in the entertainment industry.