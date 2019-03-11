5 must-read books that helped this personal trainer get his business going

Sibulele Tyala is heading what he calls a hustle movement. Through this motivational crusade, Tyala has launched an athleisure brand THC: The Hustle Continues.

Hailing from Kirkwood in the Eastern Cape, Tyala was inspired to be a hard-worker by watching the same zeal from his own father. This birthed the idea to start The Hustle Continues brand, which was spurred on by a stranger who commended Tyala for his work ethic.

“Ever since then I started door-to-door sales; I was selling with my friends and then I took it online where I found much better success,” says Tyala.

The Hustle Continues was founded in 2017 and has proven to be a profitable business for Tyala, who is able to take care of himself from the profits. Tyala has also embraced e-commerce and sells some of his items on Amazon.

“As a personal trainer I knew people want to look good at the gym and they also need something to look great outside of the gym. The great thing about my clothing is that you can look good wearing it at the gym and look great when you’re going out,” says Tyala.

Battling the nerves and anxiety of starting something new, Tyala took to reading about how to make money from his business venture.

Here are the top-five books Tyala used to keep his hustle alive:

Think and Grow Rich - by Napoleon Hill “This book tells you about all the mistakes you can avoid. Hill interviews 500 men about how to be successful and if you follow their laws you have a higher rate of being successful in what you do."

Crushing It! - by Gary Vaynerchuk “It’s about catching trends. The people who make the most money catch trends quickly. If you can read this book it will open your eyes to what’s out there and it keeps me curious.”

The Millionaire Booklet: How to get rich - by Grant Cardone “The book talks about finances. In business you have to know how to manage your finances. So this book, regardless of your background, is a blueprint you can use to help you become a millionaire. People do know how to make money but it helps them know how to hold on to it and how to multiply it.”

The Power of Habit - by Charles Duhigg “The book speaks about which habits tend to give you the best results over time.”

25 Laws of Doing the Impossible - by Patrick Bet-David “This is a system for anyone who actually wants to do something big with their life. This is a system that can work for anyone. It also helps you plan out how you’re going to do it and what to avoid along the way as well.”

Follow The Hustle Continues on Instagram and on Twitter @thc_sportswear.