Here's how being a data Capturer is all about computer files

05 March 2019 - 07:00
Image: 123RF/dizanna.

The data may or may not be in a coded form. Data is then reviewed for accuracy and corrections made. They may also type up computer programs and set up instructions or programs for the computer to follow.

They may also need to make margin changes, line adjustments and other routine typing decisions. First learning to be a touch typist, that is, one who can type accurately without looking at the keyboard, would be very useful in this career.

Personal requirements

  • Good eye for colour
  • Design and texture as well as quality
  • Good sight and normal colour vision
  • Able to observe detail
  • Knowledgeable about carpet values
  • Good business sense? managerial and sales skills
  • Good communication skills
  • Enjoy travelling and working with people
  • Able to maintain good interpersonal relationships

How to enter

Schooling & school subjects compulsory subjects: none recommended subjects: Computer Applications Technology, Information Technology

What to study

Some employers offer in-service training. Various colleges offer typing courses and some may offer specialist data capture courses.


Employment

  • Businesses
  • Industry
  • Educational and health care institutions
  • Government departments
  • Market research organisations
  • Temp employment agencies
  • Self-employment, as a freelance data capturer or through a temp agency

Getting started

  • Try to obtain vacation or part-time work in a computer department
  • Speak to a data capturer about this career.

SebenzaLIVE
2 months ago

