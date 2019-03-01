5 tips that every entrepreneur needs to apply in their business

It was while working for a transportation company as an operations supervisor that Oscar Magudulela realised he could start a removals company. Magudulela now runs L&M Removals, an office and household furniture removal company he started with his wife.

When Magudulela started the business in 2013, he noticed that there was a lack of black-owned moving companies which left gaping need in the market. It took over R650,000 to kick-start the business. By 2016 Magudulela needed R2.5m for capital expenditure and operational costs. Luckily the business got NEF (National Empowerment Fund) funding.

The business now celebrates nine years of making “the best moves” for its clientele which has grown thanks to a social media presence. With the experiences he has earned over the years, Magudulela shares how he has taken inspiration from author, Adam Grant, to keep his business bustling.

Have an idea

“This should be a starting point. You must have an idea of what you want to start. It must be solution-oriented and also you need to figure out if you will be able to take that idea forward and convert it and make it something feasible. “

Feasibility exercise

Aspiring entrepreneurs should be able to do a feasibility exercise to test how idea the business is and it must address the need.