Here's how call centre agents or operators work in an automated office environment

Call centre agents communicate with customers through a variety of means—by telephone; by e-mail, fax, or regular mail correspondence; or in person.

Some customer service representatives handle general questions and complaints, whereas others specialise according to the product or service. The service needs of customers vary from one request to another and should be treated accordingly.

Most call centre operators deal with routine questions and requests for customers. For instance, a cell phone company may have call centre agents answering routine questions about balance enquiries, and new products or services and general complaints about service.

In handling customers’ complaints, agents attempt to resolve the problem according to guidelines established by the company. These procedures may include asking questions to determine the validity of a complaint, offering possible solutions, or providing a customer with refunds and exchanges.

In some cases, customer service representatives are required to conduct follow up with an individual customer. For instance, questions from customers may require additional research or further explanation on the part of the customer service representative.

An additional function of most call centre agents is to make changes or to update a customer profile or account information. Call centre agents have access to records of transactions and update and maintain databases of information. Account information can be pulled up on a computer screen while the agent is dealing with the customer.

The advantage of this is that the agent can answer specific questions relating to the account and deal with these queries immediately. Customer service agents have often provide standard answers to deal with common customer questions or queries. They also have guidelines for dealing with complaints.

Most customer service agents use computers and telephones extensively in their work. Customer service agents frequently enter information into a computer as they are speaking to customers. In the event that they encounter a question or situation to which they do not know how to respond, agents consult with a supervisor to determine the best course of action.

Call centre agents communicate with customers using telephone, e-mail, fax, or mail correspondence. Customer service representatives use multi-line telephones systems, which often route calls directly to the most appropriate representative.

Call centre agents work in an automated office environment. Most operators have their own workstation or cubicle space equipped with a telephone, headset, and computer.