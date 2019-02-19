Here's how zookeepers or nature conservators are responsible for the well-being of the animals

The most important task of zookeepers is the physical care of the animals. This includes feeding the animals and ensuring that they stay healthy. Caged animals are at the mercy of their keepers and it takes someone with a kind heart to be able to understand their needs.

They may be also responsible for supervising other attendants and workers. They must also spot and report illnesses and injuries to the veterinarian immediately, and assist in immobilising, capturing and transporting animals whenever necessary. They need to ensure that breeding programmes are scientifically correct.

They may also be required to continually research their subjects, by gathering data and monitoring animals and to stay abreast of the latest developments. The zookeeper works indoors and outdoors and must be willing to work long and irregular hours.

Personal requirements

Passionate interest in conserving natural resources

Love outdoor life and animals

Good health and physical fitness

Practical and responsible

Communicate well with people

Dedicated to the work

How to enter

Schooling & school subjects:

National Senior Certificate meeting degree requirements for a Bachelor of Science degree or Diploma requirements for a N.Dip.

Compulsory subjects: Mathematics and Physical Science

Recommended subjects: Life Science

Each institution has its own entry requirements.

What to study

Degree: BSc with Zoology as major Diploma: N.Dip: Nature Conservation - e.g. CPUT, TUT, NMMU, UNISA.

The course takes 3 years to complete, of which 1 year is in-service training at an approved institution.