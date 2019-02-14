SebenzaLIVE

PODCAST

PODCAST | Sebenza: Behind the Hustle

A weekly podcast with South Africa's most admired young people telling their story about how they established themselves as household names.

By thango ntwasa and Ntokozo Mpanza - 14 February 2019 - 14:41

​There are a million career options in the world, but how often do we get an insiders look into some of the unorthodox jobs available?

Sebenza: Behind the Hustle is a podcast that unravels the work that goes into the most inspiring careers and difficult journeys that aim to educate, inform and uplift young South Africans.

