PODCAST
PODCAST | Sebenza: Behind the Hustle
A weekly podcast with South Africa's most admired young people telling their story about how they established themselves as household names.
There are a million career options in the world, but how often do we get an insiders look into some of the unorthodox jobs available?
Sebenza: Behind the Hustle is a podcast that unravels the work that goes into the most inspiring careers and difficult journeys that aim to educate, inform and uplift young South Africans.