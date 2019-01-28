Cake maker quickly becoming cake boss after huge leap of faith

It is not only difficult but quite daunting to leave a job that pays you well but does not satisfy you. However, there are a few people who strike it lucky and find success in taking leaps of faith. For Thuto Mphahlele her venture into the pastry world has brought her sweet success.

After spending more than a year studying accounting, Mphahlele left the course when she no longer had an interest in the career field. Her parents were firm about finding something she would be more passionate about, and that passion lay in making cakes.

During her final year at a hospitality institution Mphahlele enrolled in a cake decorating course, which was spurred by the reality cooking show, Cake Boss. Mphahlele now runs Fruitti Cakes, a pastry-based business that she started after her sister dared her to bake a cake.

“I just woke up one day and wondered what’s the point of working for people and I’m not happy at the end of the day when I come back home? So I took a chance. I didn’t save up any money for this and I just got up one day and I resigned.”