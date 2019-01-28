Cake maker quickly becoming cake boss after huge leap of faith
After leaving her studies to pursue an unknown dream, this cake maker is quickly becoming her very own Cake Boss
It is not only difficult but quite daunting to leave a job that pays you well but does not satisfy you. However, there are a few people who strike it lucky and find success in taking leaps of faith. For Thuto Mphahlele her venture into the pastry world has brought her sweet success.
After spending more than a year studying accounting, Mphahlele left the course when she no longer had an interest in the career field. Her parents were firm about finding something she would be more passionate about, and that passion lay in making cakes.
During her final year at a hospitality institution Mphahlele enrolled in a cake decorating course, which was spurred by the reality cooking show, Cake Boss. Mphahlele now runs Fruitti Cakes, a pastry-based business that she started after her sister dared her to bake a cake.
“I just woke up one day and wondered what’s the point of working for people and I’m not happy at the end of the day when I come back home? So I took a chance. I didn’t save up any money for this and I just got up one day and I resigned.”
Mphahlele shares that the venture has been a leap that has earned her much success and she did not limit herself with thoughts of how the business might be a fruitless venture.
“You can never be ready. You can have all the money in the world but if you have the passion and the drive there will always be people to lean on when you go through difficulties,” says Mphahlele.
“You just need to take that giant leap and everything will fall into place. There is no method, just take the step and everything will follow.”
When she had started Fruitti Cakes, Mphahlele constantly struggled with finances as she only made profit from cakes ordered once on a weekly basis. This was a painful pinch on her pocket as it made it difficult to pay rent or petrol at times. Now, she finds herself making a minimum of five a week.
For more information on Mphahlele’s confectionary creations contact her on Twitter @mphahlelethuto.