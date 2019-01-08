Here's how to have a career as a machine operator

In the present era of mass production, the machine is playing an increasingly important role.

Factories produce articles in their thousands - to provide for the growing needs of the community, and to ensure the economical manufacturing of such products.

The person responsible for the functioning of these manufacturing machines is the machine worker or machine operator. The machine is initially set up, so that it can produce the required article in terms of size, shape, finish and quantity. It is then set in motion by either the setter or the machine worker.

In the plastics industry, for example, an adequate supply of raw material is fed into the hopper to keep the manufacturing process in motion for the prescribed time. After the machine is set in motion, the machine worker monitors the machine to ensure that it is functioning satisfactorily, and to make any necessary adjustments to the machine.