Why this hip-hop head created an online radio station for local rap music

“I’m just a guy who earns R8,000 a month that’s trying to put everything together. I’m operating from a township and the challenges are many,” Xobololo said.

He said the station faced constant challenges of power cuts, cable theft and connection failures – and he had many hurdles to overcome as a black business owner.

“Sometimes, in my emails, I cut out my surname so that a person can actually read my proposal before rejecting it because of the name,” said Xobololo. “As a black person based in the township in this industry I’m trying to get into, it is something painful that I’ve realised when trying to work with someone of a different colour.”

The business was funded from his own pocket, and Xobololo is still distressed about the day he had to tell his parents he could not help them out with money.