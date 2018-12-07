Sky is no limit for pilot turned events planner

Aged just 22, entrepreneur Zandi Ngobe is flying the flag for young women in businesses. Not only is she the founder of an events company, Ngobe is also a pilot.

Her love for flying was birthed in her matric year during a careers day in her former school. She completed her private pilot licence last year. It was during a gap year to raise funds for her commercial flying licence when she started Ndawonye Events. “Ndawonye means together, because events bring families and friends together. I’m a family-oriented person,” says Ngobe.

Ndawonye Events offers décor, furniture hire, catering and a bar service. Ngobe explains that this was her way of giving a full service so that clients would not stress about the nitty-gritties of having a great time. Her visual arts background has also played a key role in how she creates the fantastic settings for many events.

While she does not have a concrete team at Ndawonye Events, her family has proven to be extremely helpful while awaiting bigger events that will require a bigger staff. “Because Ndawonye Events is about six-months-old, I am still trying to come up with a form of staffing for different events. I’m going to be offering training for those people.”

Ngobe shares that she always makes sure to interact with clients as personal as possible. Through understanding her clients, she tells their story through her work. However, she has faced a number of hurdles she wishes could have been avoided with the relevant guidance.