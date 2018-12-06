Here's how learners from Kanyamazane township invented a rescue robot for firefighters

The tragedy inspired two bright young students from Mpumalanga to invent a rescue robot that has the potential to make the work of firefighters that much safer.

Grade 9 learner Trevor Simelane and Grade 10 learner Joseph Mdluli are from the Mandlesive Secondary School in the township of Kanyamazane.

The pair of inventors designed the robot for their entry into the 2018 Hip2b2 3M Innovation Challenge. Supported by the Department of Basic Education, the challenge seeks to encourage high school pupils to explore the fields of maths and science.

Simelane and Mdluli’s invention impressed the judges so much that the boys were crowned winners of the 2018 challenge.